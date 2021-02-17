Winger Josh Bassett extends his contract at Wasps

Wasps winger Josh Bassett has agreed to extend his contract ahead of making his 100th Premiership appearance for the club this weekend against Leicester Tigers.

The 28-year-old winger has scored 52 tries across 136 appearances in all competitions – making him Wasps’ seventh highest try scorer of all-time.

Bassett’s impressive performances for Wasps earned him an appearance for England in their summer fixture against the Barbarians in 2019, a 51-43 win at Twickenham for Eddie Jones’ men.

Wasps head coach Lee Blackett said: “We are delighted that Josh has agreed a new contract with us.

“Josh’s passion for Wasps is infectious, not only is he one of the leading wingers in the Premiership, but he is also the ultimate club man. He’s ones of our big standard setters on and off the field.

“He’s one of the first players on the training field and last off. He is there at the end helping put equipment away after training sessions or he’s the one organising socials off the field.

“On the field, even in the last 12 months we have seen massive improvements in Josh’s game, and we are all looking forward to seeing where he takes his game in the next few years.”

Bassett’s previous contract had been set to expire at the end of the season. But where Tommy Taylor will depart to Sale Sharks, Wasps have kept ahold of a key figure in their back three.

“I am really proud to continue my journey with Wasps,” Bassett said.

“After eight seasons I still get excited every time I run out with the Wasps jersey on and especially at the Ricoh Arena.

“I can’t wait to continue developing under our passionate coaching team. I have made some great memories and am looking forward to making many more.”