Bristol Bears have agreed a deal with Saracens scrum-half Tom Whiteley, who will arrive at Ashton Gate ahead of the 2021-22 season.

Whiteley has signed a two-year deal with Bears and is one appearance away from reaching 50 appearances for the former Premiership champions.

Key to Pat Lam’s move for the 25-year-old was his desire to add more competition for the in-form Harry Randall. The incumbent scrum-half at the Premiership leaders has

“Competition and quality depth right across all positions is crucial for our continued growth. Tom has the hunger and ambition to compete with the scrum halves we have here already. His skillset and talent certainly complement the way we like to play the game,” Bears director of rugby Lam said of the goal-kicking No.9.

“To add another young, talented scrum half to our squad is exciting and Tom will ensure that we keep raising the bar and standard in all positions as we strive to be world class in everything we do.”

Whiteley is a former teammate of Bristol fly-half Callum Sheedy, as former pupils at Millfield School, and will leave Saracens after five years in London.

“I’m excited by the opportunity at Bristol Bears,” Whiteley said. “Everybody can see the direction the club is heading and the ambition that Pat Lam and the team are showing in their game.

“You feel a fantastic wave of energy simply when you walk into the new Bears high Performance Centre. I’m looking forward to continuing my development as a player and realising my full potential in that environment.”