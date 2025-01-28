Rugby betting is on the rise.

The latest research from YouGov tells us that 10% of UK sports bettors have wagered on rugby over the past 12 months, making it one of the most popular sports for betting in the entire country. And when it comes to rugby bettors themselves, 67% say they bet at least once a week and 15% have a monthly budget of over £100.

Clearly, betting on rugby is big business. It makes perfect sense, too. After all, betting opportunities throughout each are effectively endless, whether you want to bet on Premiership rugby, the Six Nations, or even lower league rugby. There’s always a market there.

Because betting has now become a huge part of rugby culture, a growing number of fans are starting to take it more seriously. They’re placing bigger bets, looking for hidden value, and (most importantly) using betting tools. The end goal of using these betting tools is exactly what you would expect: create more consistent betting outcomes.

So, what tools are rugby fans actually using to help them place bets? As of right now, there are quite a lot of different tools and resources around, providing bettors with a variety of options they can turn to. Some are more useful than others, though, so let’s take a closer look to uncover everything you need to know.

Rugby Betting Tools: Breakdown

1. Betting Calculator

The betting calculator is one of the most commonly used tools by rugby fans. Provided by BettingTools, it allows you to enter the odds, select how much money you want to bet, and ultimately receive a free calculation of what the winning amount would be. This saves time and lets bettors discover accurate payout estimations, making it a no-brainer.

Let’s take the upcoming 2025 Six Nations Championship as an example. For the opening game between France and Wales, every bookie has France as the overwhelming favourites. So, what some fans will do is look for value in the ‘Winning Margin’ markets. If you take Sky Bet, they currently offer odds of 7/2 for France to win by 13+ points, which you could use a betting calculator to figure out your potential payout for. In this instance, a winning £10 would return £35.

If you’re someone with little to no rugby betting experience, a betting calculator should definitely be at the top of your to-use list. Essentially, it’ll make navigating the odds much easier and allow you to figure out exactly how much you want to place on future wagers. And even if you’re an experienced bettor, you’ll still find them to be useful, especially when it comes to more complex odds.

2. Rugby Tipsters

There are now ‘tipsters’ across almost every sport. When it comes to rugby, it’s no different. In a nutshell, rugby tipsters are experts who provide analysis, betting tips, and predictions surrounding upcoming games.

Usually, these are individuals that you can find on popular social media platforms like Facebook and X (formerly known as Twitter). However, some tipsters run their own websites, too. But for the most part, people generally follow tipsters on social media.

The way it works is simple: the tipster provides their prediction and you copy the bet. The benefit of this is that you don’t have to do any work and can simply copy what others are doing. Naturally, the trade-off is that the prediction might not come true, so there’s always a risk involved. After all, no tipster has a 100% success record.

3. Rugby Betting Software

Over the past few years, rugby betting software has become increasingly popular. In most cases, this type of software is capable of comparing the best odds across different sportsbooks, helping you with bankroll management, and providing detailed statistics surrounding team form, player performance, and everything else in between. From this, the benefit is that you get to make smarter betting decisions.

The slight downside to betting software is that most programs are subscription-based. In other words, you have to pay to use them (e.g. RebelBetting starts at £62 a month). This is why betting software tends to only be used by more experienced bettors who are frequently betting on rugby throughout the entire year. If you’re only a casual Rugby Union fan and plan on betting just a few times a year, it won’t be for you.

If you decide that you do want some extra help with your rugby betting, choose a betting software provider with a free trial. This way, at least you’ll be able to get a genuine feel for the platform and whether it’s right for you. If it isn’t, you can cancel it right away.

4. Betting Bots

Betting bots are also another popular betting tool in the rugby world. Again, they’re more suited to experienced bettors, although you can still try them if you’re a beginner. Essentially, what these bots do is place automated bets for you based on predefined instructions, rules, and strategies. What’s great about this is that it speeds up the process of betting and also removes any emotional bias (remember, bots are computers, so they can only follow data). But just like before, betting bots can’t ever be 100% accurate, so that’s the trade-off.

5. Rugby Community Platforms

Lastly, you’ll want to consider joining rugby community platforms. These include forums, social media groups, and websites. Here, it’s common for fans to share tips with each other surrounding all things related to rugby betting, whether it’s the upcoming Six Nations or the Premiership’s end of season play-offs. These types of platforms tend to be more casual, though, so most of the time you won’t find betting tips that are as good as the ones you’ll receive from professional tipsters or software programs.

Summary

If you’re new to rugby betting or have been doing it for several decades, those are just some of the most popular rugby betting tools that you can use. By using these tools, you’ll be able to place smarter bets, save time, grow your knowledge surrounding odds and different betting markets, and more, so there’s a lot you can benefit from. Remember to also take some time when it comes to planning which leagues and tournaments you want to bet on, as the annual rugby calendar is always packed. Instead of betting on every game you watch, it’s smart to be selective and look for opportunities where the most value is.