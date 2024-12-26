Rugby’s Rising Stars: Key Players to Watch This Season

As we draw the curtains to an eventful 2024, rugby fans have been reflecting on exciting tournaments and unforgettable moments that happened this year. From the return of South Africa’s icon prop, Steven Kitshoff to Vincent Koch’s remarkable 50:22 kick, 2024 has served us with proper rugby entertainment.

However, going into 2025, there are tons to look forward to as a fan. For one, if you’re a betting man, you’ll definitely enjoy the upcoming tournaments as they are only going to get bigger and better. The Rugby Championship and Six Nations promise epic rivalries and world-class performances.

In this article, however, we’ll look at some of the best talent to look forward to in 2025. After all who doesn’t fancy dazzling individual efforts in our beautiful game? Here are some of the most talented and young players to keep an eye on in 2025.

Marcus Smith – England

If you’re a big fan of English rugby, then you’ll be pleased to know that the young fly-half, Marcus Smith, has already shown glimpses of brilliance in international rugby, and 2025 promises to be his breakout year.

This 25-year-old Phillipines-born English international, even at a young age, has developed a reputation for agility, tactical acumen, and ability to control the game. Be sure to look out for this player in 2025 as he’s expected to be the cornerstone around the attack.

Reece Hodge – Australia

Reece Hodge is one of the few players who can play across multiple backline positions. Hodge is an Australian international who could see his place and influence cemented in the team as he grows to be an invaluable asset or possibly a household name in rugby in 2025.

Ardie Savea

While Ardie Savea has already made a name for himself, 2025 might be the year he reaches new levels in his game and career. The All Blacks’ dynamic loose forward is a wrecking ball that comes packed with explosive power, work rate and ball-handling skills. His ability to lead his team from the front will always make him a player to watch in every match.

Ange Capuzzo

If you enjoy watching fullbacks with blistering pace, marauding pitch movement, incredible footwork, and industry, then you’ll enjoy watching Ange in 2025. This fullback has it all and could lead Italy’s rugby to new heights, should his performances turn inspirational. Regardless, he is one to watch in 2025.

Siya Masuku

Siya is a Springboks young fly-half who combines tactical intelligence with excellent kicking accuracy. This South African star is set to make a case for himself with the national team, as the Rugby World Cup is approaching.

Louis Rees-Zammit

Wales’ speedster, Louis Rees-Zammit, has been lighting up the rugby world with his unstoppable pace and finishing technique or ability. A winger with a knack for scoring spectacular tries, Rees-Zammit’s youth and hunger for success make him a prime candidate for superstardom. Expect him to dominate highlight reels in 2025.