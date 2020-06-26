Review of 1xBet Affiliate Program

1xBet is a European bookie, founded in 2007. It is running online under the Curacao iGaming License №1668/JAZ. As an advantages of the program there can be distinguished such issues as:

Highest odds

24/7 Tech Support

Bonuses and Promo Campaigns on the regular basis

Extremely great range of payment methods to choose (almost 160)

Completely multilingual planform supporting 50+ languages

Extensive Affiliate Program, which integrates over 12 000 affiliates worldwide

Demand beyond players consists of more than 1 million placed bets lips per day

In case you’re a webmaster or a website-owner, specialist in traffics arbitrage or professionally involved in internet-marketing, maybe you has a blog or famous group in social networks – beyond all these cases 1xBet affiliate program is an exactly what you need.

How begin to work with 1xBet Affiliate System?

Becoming the one from 1xBet partners is easier that you thought. From you required to proceed just 3 simple steps:

Register in website and generate your individual referral link Attract the traffic to the website in your established marketing campaign Receive money payments as a result of cooperation

In order to register in the system, just visit the website of 1xbet affiliate —> click on «Registration» button —> Fulfil all necessary fields with registration info —> after that you’d be received an email with confirmation of your approval

How much money it is possible to earn via 1xBet Affiliate Program

Honestly, as many as you wish and able to, according to your capabilities. 1xBet affiliate traditionally obtains a 30% interest from reffered players net profits for the first 3 months. After that the rate would be reduced to 15%. Average monthly payout of an affiliate manages – approximately 980€.

However, there are a regular campaigns and bonuses for affiliates as well as for players. Therefore, you would not be dressed up and be able to earn some extra pleasant gifts. The payouts are proceeded on weekly basis, which is one more benefit from the program.

What sources of traffic I can use?

The total amount of them is limitless. It might be:

Websites and landings

Social Network channels and blogs

Teaser ads (e.g. popanders, clickanders)

Arbitrage (e.g. services of serfing)

Mailings

Banner’s advertisement

Video’s advertising (video hosting)

Virals advertising

Forums

Choose some of it or develop your own channel and try to increase your conversion rate with actual promo’s and bonuses of 1xBet company.

Feedbacks from 1xBet Affiliates

Carlos, Affiliate and SEO-Specialist

I’m 1xBet affiliate partner since last summer and really proud of it. While we were starting, we were a little bit nervous because of some negative rumours heard from community. However, after a year of cooperation, any troubles or issue has not happened and the program make a great impression. Highly recommend.