Will rugby find its place in Esports?

Esports are getting more and more popular and new esport betting bookmakers are popping up right and left. Although widely popular sports such as traditional football and motor racing are seeing great success in the esports crowd, rugby is still struggling to find its place in this ever-growing industry. Will things remain like this in the foreseeable future? Let’s take a look at the underlying reasons and see.

The gamers feel like there are no decent rugby titles

Although the exact reasons for the current state of affairs remain unknown, many are speculating a lot of it has to do with a lack of popular rugby titles. The way the governing authorities look at the matter could be another explanation.

The esports industry is a growing trend

Generally speaking, the esports industry is booming. By 2021, it’s estimated to hit the $2.3bn mark. But it’s not just the first person shooter genre either; the Formula 1 fanbase, for instance, is also enjoying a regular stream of esports events.

The industry giants are waking up to the call

Major league organizations like New Zealand Rugby are starting to recognize the growing trend of esports organized competition. The collaboration between them and Let’s Play Live, an esports media company, is a glowing testament of how several important people are taking notice. Judging by The Night Squad, a weekly esports show which saw the appearance of top rugby stars, the connection between the two worlds is slowly but gradually improving.

Famous rugby players are playing esports titles

Fornite players have undoubtedly noticed rugby players of high acclaim join their ranks. This includes names like Rieko Ioane and TJ Perenara. Looking at the South African part of the world, we have even seen the local Sharks team setting up their own esports roster. In 2019, Excel Esports, a competitive League of Legends team, made the home of English rugby union their base of operations.

Esports and traditional sports are still worlds apart

For one thing, rugby is a contact sport, while esports remains strictly a no-contact discipline. But given the lack of rugby-based gaming simulators, gathering the right amount of interest from the players remains to be an ongoing struggle. Although EA Sports released EA Rugby back in 2006, no other big-name gaming developer has managed to follow in their footsteps ever since. Another problem is that rather than focusing on the rugby league, many rugby gaming titles revolve around the rugby union.

There seems to be an interest in competitive rugby gaming, but can the developers deliver?

Although the fanbase of dedicated rugby fans who would love to play a competitive rugby title is ever so present, the developers’ recent attempts have failed to meet their standards. For instance, Rugby 18, a recent rugby simulator, was not well received. Widely criticized for its lack of decent game modes, the title simply did not do the sport justice. We have also seen the release of Wicked Witch’s Rugby Challenge 3, but the title left a sour aftertaste in people’s mouths.

Either way, the past is what it is. As for the future? One single decent competitive rugby gaming title could be all it takes to bring the competitive esports scene to where it deserves to be and satisfy the rugby players’ cravings.