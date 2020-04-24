All you need to know about rugby betting strategies

Posted on by in Guest Blogs with

Even though football, tennis, and horse racing are still the most popular betting sports, rugby is slowly making its way to the top. Some of it is because of the Six Nations – a rugby tournament taking place in February, in which teams from Wales, England, Ireland, France, Scotland, and Italy compete against each other.

If you decide to start betting on rugby, you need to remember that even if you are using the best strategy for that there’s a chance you will lose. It can happen to anyone, no matter if they are betting on one of the sports or playing a casino game on parhaatnettikasinotsuomi.com. However, there’s no denying that a good strategy is always an advantage, so you might want to learn some.

To make it easier for you and other people out there wanting to bet on rugby, we prepared a short guide on everything you need to know about rugby betting strategies. Without further ado, let’s get into it.

Know your Stuff

No matter which sport you decide to bet on, you cannot do much without learning the basics first, and then continuously educating yourself. Having the right knowledge will help you in making smarter decisions.

When it comes to rugby, before betting on any match, you need to find out a few things – are the teams playing considered to be good? Did any suspensions or injuries happen recently in any of the teams? Have these teams played with each other before? Some teams play better in home games than in away games, so you might want to look into that as well.

Favorite vs. Underdogs

Just like in every other sport, you have favorites (the team that is most likely to win) and underdogs (the team that is less likely to win). While betting on favorites is not as profitable as on the underdogs, it’s safer.

Of course, there will be times in which the underdogs will win. However, in most cases, it’s the favorites that win, which is why betting on dogs is not a good strategy. Don’t be tempted by the odds and the promise of making a huge profit, as in the end, you might lose a lot more than you will win.

Betting Strategies

When it comes to betting rugby, there are two strategies, both of which are very easy. Those are:

Short Odds, Big Bets

There are some matches in which the outcome of the game is obvious – it usually happens when an excellent team is competing against a less known opponent. If you are sure of the results of the game, you can use this strategy. It relies on waging larger amounts of money on games in which the odds are small.

For example, imagine that team A and team B are competing against each other in a match. Team A has the odds of 1.10. After doing your research, looking at the strengths and weaknesses of both teams, and their previous results, you conclude that team A has a 99% chance of winning.

When using this strategy, you want to place a big bet on team A – let’s say $500. If team A wins as you predicted, you will receive back $550, which means you will make a profit of $50.

Long Odds, Small Bets

As you probably guessed, this strategy is the opposite of the first one and is riskier. While it can bring you great profits, you need to be careful with it, as it can also bring a significant loss.

Let’s imagine that, again, we have team A and team B. However, this time, team B has the odds of 5. However, you did your research, and you genuinely believe that they have a chance at winning, and the odds are actually smaller than the ones presented by the bookie.

In this case, you want to place a smaller bet – let’s say $50. If team B wins as you thought, you will receive back $250, which means a profit of $200.

Final Thoughts

No matter which strategy you will decide to use, remember that research is the key – especially since sometimes the bookies will make the odds short, even though they shouldn’t be. Good Luck!