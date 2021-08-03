Can Jones Cultivate Winning Mentality with England?

England have put their faith in Eddie Jones to steer them towards the 2023 World Cup, despite their poor campaign in the 2021 Six Nations. The Red Rose finished fifth for the second time under the tenure of Jones after losing three of their five matches, including a defeat to Scotland for the first time at Twickenham in 38 years.

Under Jones’ tenure, England have achieved a great deal and are certainly better off than under his predecessor Stuart Lancaster. However, the Red Rose have been under peaks and troughs since the Australian began his reign in 2016. There have been three Six Nations Championships and a run to the World Cup final along with a crushing 3-0 win over Australia down under.

On the other hand, England have also had disappointing performances such as their loss to Scotland and suffering a five-match losing run during 2018, which threatened to derail Jones’ tenure. The Red Rose also recorded their worst Six Nations outings since Italy joined the competition in 2000, finishing fifth in 2018 and 2021. Despite those setbacks the RFU have backed Jones to the hilt as we describe at the rugbypaper.co.uk.

There is no hiding England have either been sublime or ridiculous over the last five years. The ultimate goal of winning the Rugby World Cup could hinge on whether England are operating at the peak of their powers in France in 2023.

Consistency

When England won the 2003 World Cup, ironically against Jones’ Australia team, Sir Clive Woodward had moulded a side over three years that was categorically the best in the world. The Red Rose were outstanding against the sides from the Northern Hemisphere, winning three out of four Six Nations titles, including the Grand Slam in 2003.

England really proved their mettle against the Southern Hemisphere, beating Australia, South Africa and New Zealand home and away between 2002 and 2003. Woodward cultivated a battle-hardened team with leaders across the field. If skipper Martin Johnson was not available, Neil Back, Jonny Wilkinson, Will Greenwood, Matt Dawson, Phil Vickery, and Lawrence Dallaglio were all on hand to take the armband. It was no surprise to see them ready for the challenge of the 2003 World Cup.

They dismantled all of their opponents before taking on Australia in the final. It was a close contest, but like all outstanding outfits, England produced the quality in the key moments to clinch the Webb Ellis Trophy. The run to the crown was three years in the making.

There were no shortcuts taken, and every player on the side knew their role to the fine details. Wilkinson and others provided individual brilliance at times, but the foundation of the team was all about hard work and commitment. England under Jones can take heed from that example, pushing forward to their campaign in France in two years.

Resilience

England will be one of the leading contenders for the 2023 World Cup, and rightfully so due to their exploits against the top sides across the globe along with the talent in their ranks. Their global significance is demonstrated by the international betting scene, highlighted at sites like asiabet.org. Punters from around the world are looking for the best bookmakers to provide optimum value for outright betting odds on the World Cup.

A wager on Jones’ men could be a fruitful one if they can harness their potential. England began Jones’ tenure with a brilliant record 17-match winning run, including the Grand Slam in 2016. If the World Cup had been then, England may have been lifting the trophy for a second time. Their run was only ended by Ireland at the Aviva Stadium, denying the Red Rose a second Grand Slam in a row.

They lost their way in 2018 by losing five games in a row, putting out the notion that they were not infallible to the rest of the world. A great run to the World Cup final followed, which featured arguably the best performance by an England team since the 2003 final by beating New Zealand in the semi-finals. South Africa’s nous bested Jones and his team, losing 32-12 in the final.

Although England claimed the 2020 Six Nations crown, their record has not reflected the talent in the squad. There is a feeling that once the Red Rose are rattled and lose concentration, they become quite brittle. Wales, Scotland, and Ireland exposed this to great effect in the 2021 Six Nations. The Springboks achieved the feat to a degree in the World Cup final.

Jones is an abrasive personality to his opponents. He is not afraid to speak his mind in the press, which can paint a target on his back as well as that of his team. England have had time to adjust to that factor, but it’s certainly an area where they must improve along with building their consistency.

Challenge Ahead

The talent is certainly there, backed up by the fact that 12 England players make up the British and Irish Lions touring party of South Africa. However, there is a lot more to a title-winning side than pedigree, leaving Jones with two years to cultivate the winning spirit.