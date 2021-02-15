Online Gambling Trends 2021

2020 was truly a wild year, with its events impacting all the industries. Gambling market was no different, although one part of it has flourished during that unprecedented year. Online gambling has noted a surge in players, as land-based casinos were forced to limit their functionality or close down completely. Nowadays, technology comes with a helping hand towards gamblers all over the world, providing unlimited services.

We can assume that 2020’s impact will stay here with us for another while. Surely for the remainder of this year, and possibly even the following ones, some gambling trends are going to develop at an accelerated pace due to the effects of the pandemic. Here are some of the most popular online gambling trends for 2021.

Cryptocurrency

Blockchain technology is thriving, finding uses in multiple areas of our lives. Mainly useful in terms of payment, it has made its way into gambling as well. The primary benefits of cryptocurrency include decentralisation and complete anonymity.

Gamblers even in countries in which online casinos are forbidden are able to play freely and securely. Since nobody rules over cryptocurrency, it’s completely safe for them to withdraw their winnings, and nobody will be able to find out.

Such payments are much more convenient and quicker than your regular credit or debit card deposits. You don’t need to leave your personal details anymore, just insert your crypto wallet’s ID. Regular withdrawals can take as much as few days, — with bitcoin, they’re almost instantaneous.

Currently, more and more online casinos and bookmakers are adopting this technology, and even providing bonuses for using it. This is the best time for you to take advantage of them, as they probably won’t last forever.

Esports betting

Even with the pandemic at large, esports betting market still experienced considerable, 2992% growth throughout 2020. Viewership is surging as well, expected to reach over 600 million by 2023. That’s an unstoppable trend, which will mean that more and more platforms will offer esports betting services.

The betting process works exactly like with regular sports. There are tons of wagers to pick from, as well as a lot of games. This sector has a lot of profitability potential since research plays a major role here. A lot of data is readily available. Still, if you’re not too keen on videogames, it might not be your thing, as it does take quite a bit of getting into.

Mobile gambling

Since mobile devices are such an abundant medium, and almost the entire world is connected to the internet, there’s no wonder that mobile gambling is thriving. Providers are doing their best to develop applications that can seamlessly supply you with your favourite games. Mobile gambling is expected to take 59% of the entire online market in 2021.

Another thing is that traditional gamblers have gotten used to this method of gaming. Many of them won’t bother to return to land-based casinos and will stick to mobile. Some online casinos are even integrated with social media where you can gamble together with your friends. This, in turn, further increases their popularity.

Virtual and Augmented Reality

Both VR and AR are taking the world by storm. Similarly to blockchain technology, it has uses in many areas of our lives. To give you a better experience, some casinos choose to adopt this technology as well. Virtual Reality lets you get totally immersed in gambling. Most commonly, it’s used in combination with live dealers, so the experience feels as if you were at a real casino. Augmented Reality, on the other hand, lets you see a hologram of the casino in your room. In fact, it doesn’t even need that sophisticated technology, as the latest smartphones can handle it.

Recession of land-based casinos

Seeing that land-based casinos are either closed down or operate at limited capabilities, online casinos are gaining an edge. More and more players choose to migrate online, as there aren’t many downsides to it. On top of that, it’s their only alternative. Online casinos have multiple benefits and are considered to be better than brick ‘n’ mortar ones by many.

First of all, you don’t need to travel anywhere, as you can play from the comfort of your home. There’s no dress code. Additionally, online casinos offer lower minimal deposits and better bonuses. Besides, in online casinos, you get to play at your own pace, there isn’t anybody rushing you, which happens at land-based establishments at times.

North America is the fastest-developing region

The USA is bringing in new legislation to regulate online gambling in new states. New Jersey is currently the capital of online gambling, as it possesses the largest market. Another two states where online gambling is permitted are Pennsylvania and Nevada. Still, the only gambling activity you can do is sports betting, anything else is forbidden, although PokerStars managed to strike a deal to be able to operate legally in New Jersey, too. Since poker is considered a game of skill, it has been permitted to play.