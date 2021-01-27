How to Play Blackjack with Friends Online

Invite your friends to take a seat at your table and have fun.

The advancements in technology have extremely changed the digital gaming world: online casinos are becoming increasingly popular over the last years.

As a result, there are hundreds of reputable casinos out there, offering a wide selection of games, including slots, video poker card games and table games. Some of these games can also be played with friends, where multi-player options are available.

Blackjack is one of the most attractive online casino games, combining skill, mathematical decision, and luck in one. There are many online variants of blackjack, with slightly different rules.

Most games today use four, six or eight decks. However, you can find tables using just one deck of 52 cards, which is a variant called single deck blackjack. Although one is no better than the other, single deck seems to be the easiest and most profitable of all variants, as it features the lowest house edge.

Keep reading to find out more about how to play blackjack with friends, one of the most fun casino games that has the best winning odds in gambling.

How to play blackjack

At the simplest level, the goal of blackjack is to beat the dealer by drawing a hand value as close to 21 as possible, without going over 21. If the dealer goes over 21, he “busts” and loses the game, and the same goes for you.

When playing the game, each player takes turns and makes decisions to achieve the goal. Therefore, the players can either: Hit, Stand, Double and Split.

Although playing blackjack seems extremely easy, in order to play for real cash, you need to learn how to play in the optimum way, applying a basic strategy. Otherwise, you will end up losing a lot of money.

Therefore, having a basic strategy consist in analyzing your hand value and all the dealt cards (paying attention to how many cards are being used) with the help of a customized blackjack chart.

A chart is a guideline that will help you understand the probability of what might happen when playing blackjack. If you stick to the chart, you are going to be able to lower the house edge to the minimum.

You can also practice your moves and strategies using a blackjack simulator. It will teach you all the actions needed while playing blackjack online.

There are also some other methods you can use in order to boost your chances of winning. For instance, you can count cards establishing a running count and then adding or taking away the value of each visible dealt card.

Online mobile blackjack

Nowadays, due to the rapid evolution of technology, you can enjoy mobile blackjack on any smartphone or tablet with ease, making it more accessible than ever.

Playing online mobile blackjack is a great experience that you can enjoy on the go, anytime. As long as you have a mobile device (an Apple or an Android blackjack phone or tablet will do) and a good broadband connection, you are only a few clicks away from a game of blackjack online with your friends.

There are numerous mobile games blackjack apps you can download for free to play blackjack with friends or to meet new people while you play a few hands online. Luckily, the online casino industry is slowly adopting mobile solutions to improve their gaming experience and provide more gambling opportunities.

The best blackjack free games real money mobile available right now (the list is always changing!) are in Betway Casino and JackpotCity. They are both safe and secure, have games with high-quality graphics and many trusted deposit methods.

Playing Blackjack with Friends

Playing blackjack online with friends for free is the key to master your moves and strategies. The game is exactly the same, and you will not be risking your bankroll. Once you feel ready, you can start playing for real money, a much more exciting experience.

It should be noted that most online casinos do not promote playing with friends for real money because it is a form of “collusion”. However, since blackjack is a game where you do not play against other players (you just go against the dealer) you should not worry.

Therefore, if you want to play blackjack for real money with friends, the best way to do it is by finding a multiplayer blackjack game and ask your friends to join it. Just keep in mind that you cannot set up private tables in an online casino, so unless you and your fiends occupy all the seats, you will get other players at the table, eventually.