My office at home is like a shrine to rugby

MY LIFEIN RUGBY

THE FORMER MET POLICE, WASPS AND SARACENS NO.8, WHO REPRESENTED MIDDLESEX, LONDON, BRITISH POLICE & THE BARBARIANS

LEE ADAMSON

Decent: Lee Adamson in his playing days

PICTURE: Pete Jenkins/FromtheBackofaMotorbike.co.uk

DIVISIONAL rugby was the next step to international honours so as you can probably guess how devastated I was that I wasn’t able to play for London against the Wallabies in the opening match of their 1984 ‘Grand Slam’ tour at Twickenham, despite being in the original selection. It was a midweek game but I was sent off the S...