Dream Team: Cornish Pirates scrum-half JB Bruzulier

Jean-Baptiste Bruzulier, Cornish Pirates and former Old Albanian, Wales 7s, Toulon, Worcester, Nevers & Leeds no.9, chooses the best XV he’s played with or against…

1 Craig Mitchell

Top bloke at the Pirates who you can always count on, especially at tough times in scrums. Fantastic experience and always wins his individual battles.

2 Agustin Creevy

Unbelievably lucky to play with this guy at Worcester and he’s more like a No.7 in the way he turns ball over for fun. Hugely experienced and a brilliant leader.

3 Ofa Fainga’anuku

He looked after me in my first year at Worcester, taking me under his wing. Things didn’t go so well for him but he’s a good player who always gives his best.

4 Fa’atiga Lemalu

Samoan international who I’ve played with at Leeds and Pirates and he’s right up there with the best locks. Knows the game and puts in big hits.

5 James Percival

Percy’s a top character and a really good man who also looked after me at Worcester. Class player and a real grafter who’s still going strong at Tarbes in France.

6 Sam Betty

Never said much but one of those players whose whole mindset was about getting the nitty-gritty work done. Nothing flash, but a brilliant player.

7 Richard Mayhew

Class player and one of the best captains I’ve played with. Great over the ball, even better on a social!

8 Fritz Lee

I was lucky to play with him when I was on loan at Clermont and he acted like a back. Explosive off the base of a scrum and made my job very easy.

9 Dwayne Peel

Growing up he was my No.9 to look up to, so to get the chance to play against him was huge. I’ll admit to being nervous and he lived up to his reputation as one of the world’s best.

10 Jonny Wilkinson

James ‘Fatty’ Shanahan was brilliant for me at Old Albanian but you can’t look past Wilkinson. Just a magician and, as a young lad at Toulon, I couldn’t speak highly enough of how he would stay behind after training and help me with my game.

11 Josia Raisuqe

Unstoppable winger who I played with at Nevers. Always a huge threat to defences.

12 Pete Lucock

One of my best mates and a class player for Leeds and Doncaster who deserves to succeed at Newcastle. Consistent in attack and defence so, fingers crossed, he’ll do well in the Premiership.

13 Matt Giteau

Like Wilkinson, he was ace to play and train with at Toulon. He was at it 24/7 and a brilliant example to a young lad of how to be a professional.

14 Albert VuliVuli

Played with him at Clermont and he was just an animal on the wing. Solid, strong, always made the gain-line and a brilliant finisher.

15 Chris Elder

Freak of nature in how athletic he was for a big lad at Leeds. Could have been anything he wanted, just a shame he’s never quite made it to the top.

