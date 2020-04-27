Young Guns: Cardiff Blues prop Theo Bevacqua

Born in London, raised in Heathfield and educated at Eastbourne College, in ordinary circumstances promising prop Theo Bevacqua might have headed to Harlequins to be groomed as a natural successor to Joe Marler when he eventually hangs up the boots.

Indeed, Bevacqua enjoyed a brief spell in Quins’ Elite Player Development Group before a sharp change of direction saw his allegiances switch to Cardiff Blues.

He made his first-team debut in the Celtic Cup this season and aims to make his name in the Welsh capital under the tutelage of former Wales and Lions prop Gethin Jenkins while studying economics and philosophy at Cardiff University.

Bevacqua, 18, explained: “I played for Heathfield Rugby Club from the age of five before doing some stuff with Harlequins. Originally, I played back row but they pushed me towards the front row and I bounced between tighthead, loosehead and hooker before settling at No.1.

“Joe Marler lived in Heathfield and I’d see him at the club now and again. So, as a local boy, seeing someone who’d been there and done it and was doing really well hit home to me that you can enjoy a good career in rugby and it gave me extra motivation.

“However, it was a bit of a weird one because I had three potential international routes available to me. My dad’s Italian – hence the name – and my mum’s family is Welsh, so Wales became my first choice with the help of the Welsh Exiles programme.”

He added: “Gareth Davies, the national exiles officer, got me involved when I was 15 and although it seemed like a long shot, I took any opportunities he could get me and I’ve managed to play for Wales’ U18s and 19s and for the 20s in this year’s Six Nations.

“I had the opportunity to do a year at Quins and focus on conditioning and getting my body right strength-wise, but the Blues gave me opportunities to play in the Celtic Cup earlier this season and then offered me a longer period on my contract.

“The university side of things was quite attractive, too, so it seemed like a no-brainer; I can now carry on studying while staying with the Blues throughout my time there and it will give me another avenue to pursue so it’s not just about rugby all the time.”

At Blues, Bevacqua will learn from one of the best. He said: “Gethin Jenkins coaches there and he was with the U20s as well, doing defence and scrummaging. It’s been pretty surreal working with someone of his stature but I’m just learning as much as I can.

“During the Six Nations I constantly asked him questions, tapping into his knowledge, and it’ll be fantastic to work with such a high-calibre coach.”

Bevacqua cites two other Welsh role models, adding: “I like the way Rob Evans plays and his ball skills are very good, while Wyn Jones has been starting for Wales and is a top scrummager. Studying how both those guys go about their business is great.”

NEALE HARVEY

