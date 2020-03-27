Dream Team: Worcester and ex-Saints prop Ethan Waller

Posted on by in Dream Team, Features with

Five years at Northampton Saints and three at current club Worcester have seen Ethan Waller rack up over 100 appearances in the Premiership.

In that time he has played with and alongside a host of Test-calibre players.

We asked Waller to look back on his experiences and to pick a Dream Team.

1 Alex Waller

It literally pains me just to say that, but can’t knock his record. 150 consecutive Prem games – and some decent form! – is mental and I don’t think it’ll be beaten.

2 Niall Annett

Most well-rounded hooker I’ve played with. Solid set-piece, ridiculous engine around the park and silly hands. Close call between him and Mike Haywood, but Niall pips it with his leadership – plus, Mike’s chat is stinking!

3 Tadhg Furlong

Ridiculous skill-set and movement for a tighthead. Got a lot of time for props that can play ball and he does it better than most.

4 Courtney Lawes

Avoid running anywhere near him at all costs or he will melt you with one of those trademark horizontal tackles!

5 Samu Manoa

Was just an absolute freak in attack and defence. Could turn any game by pulling out something extraordinary.

6 Ben Nutley

At Coventry now and one of the most underrated players around. Was unlucky with a few injuries after bursting on the scene at 20, but he’s comfortable all across the back row and has a filthy skill-set. This team is going full joué.

7 Sam Lewis

No competition here, Sam’s the best – and most humble – player I’ve ever played with. He’s everywhere in a game, has the skills of a Premiership back and how he is not a multi-cap international is a travesty.

8 Louis Picamoles

Had one season with him at Saints and was another who could create something out of nothing. I remember one meeting where we were essentially told no one was allowed to offload other than King Louis.

King Louis: Northampton Saints best French import Louis Picamoles. David Rogers/Getty Images

9 Kahn Fotuali’i

Never scared to play from anywhere, which I loved. Was a great guy to have on the pitch as he never seemed to get rattled either.

10 Stephen Myler

Guided Saints to their ‘double’ in 2014 with some unflappable goal-kicking and game-management. Steady head to guide the joué ship.

11 Jamie Elliott

Best defensive winger in the game and a natural finisher. Also worth his weight in gold in terms of off-field value.

12 Ryan Mills

A man you want in your team when you want to play. Reads the game exceptionally well and can throw a 1,000,000m miss-pass!

13 Brian O’Driscoll

Remember him tearing Saints apart in our home fixture against Leinster in 2013. Most skilled player to ever play the game.

14 Bryce Heem

Another worth his weight in on and off-field value. Got us out of some real sticky situations at Worcester and is an absolute freak of nature.

15 Chris Pennell

Worcester legend and such an underrated player. Always feel safe when someone kicks down his channel as he’s the most solid player under the high ball I’ve seen. Loyalty to Worcester is quite something too.

This article was brought to you by The Rugby Paper, the UK's best-selling rugby publication, on-sale every Sunday.

To subscribe to The Rugby Paper CLICK HERE

Tagged Alex Waller, Ethan Waller, Northampton Saints, Worcester Warriors