Dream Team: Worcester and ex-Saints prop Ethan Waller

Five years at Northampton Saints and three at current club Worcester have seen Ethan Waller rack up over 100 appearances in the Premiership.
In that time he has played with and alongside a host of Test-calibre players.
We asked Waller to look back on his experiences and to pick a Dream Team.
It literally pains me just to say that, but can’t knock his record. 150 consecutive Prem games – and some decent form! – is mental and I don’t think it’ll be beaten.
Most well-rounded hooker I’ve played with. Solid set-piece, ridiculous engine around the park and silly hands. Close call between him and Mike Haywood, but Niall pips it with his leadership – plus, Mike’s chat is stinking!
Ridiculous skill-set and movement for a tighthead. Got a lot of time for props that can play ball and he does it better than most.
Avoid running anywhere near him at all costs or he will melt you with one of those trademark horizontal tackles!
Was just an absolute freak in attack and defence. Could turn any game by pulling out something extraordinary.
At Coventry now and one of the most underrated players around. Was unlucky with a few injuries after bursting on the scene at 20, but he’s comfortable all across the back row and has a filthy skill-set. This team is going full joué.
No competition here, Sam’s the best – and most humble – player I’ve ever played with. He’s everywhere in a game, has the skills of a Premiership back and how he is not a multi-cap international is a travesty.
Had one season with him at Saints and was another who could create something out of nothing. I remember one meeting where we were essentially told no one was allowed to offload other than King Louis.
Never scared to play from anywhere, which I loved. Was a great guy to have on the pitch as he never seemed to get rattled either.
Guided Saints to their ‘double’ in 2014 with some unflappable goal-kicking and game-management. Steady head to guide the joué ship.
Best defensive winger in the game and a natural finisher. Also worth his weight in gold in terms of off-field value.
A man you want in your team when you want to play. Reads the game exceptionally well and can throw a 1,000,000m miss-pass!
Remember him tearing Saints apart in our home fixture against Leinster in 2013. Most skilled player to ever play the game.
Another worth his weight in on and off-field value. Got us out of some real sticky situations at Worcester and is an absolute freak of nature.
Worcester legend and such an underrated player. Always feel safe when someone kicks down his channel as he’s the most solid player under the high ball I’ve seen. Loyalty to Worcester is quite something too.
