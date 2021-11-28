Best thing about England’s autumn was their tries

JEREMY GUSCOTT

THE last round of the autumn series made everyone’s weekend – it was pretty spectacular. France’s victory over New Zealand was achieved in style, Ireland backed up against Argentina what they did to the All Blacks, England found a way to win against South Africa, and Wales should have won more easily against 14-man Australia.

That leaves Scotland, who have flattered to deceive over the autumn – and even though they beat England in last season’s Six Nations, I am waiting for them to flatter and not deceive. The Scots have to learn ...