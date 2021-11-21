Stellar cast of Scottish champions

Brendan Gallagher continues his series looking at rugby’s great schools

STEWART’S Melville College in Edinburgh might not be among the oldest schools in Scotland, indeed in its present form it has existed only since 1972, but it has been a consistent centre of rugby excellence, not least in recent seasons.

A couple of weeks back no fewer than three of its former pupils pulled on the Scotland shirt to play against Tonga at Murrayfield. There was giant young Edinburgh lock Jamie Dobson and Glasgow Warriors fly-half Ross Thompson, who were contemporaries at the school, and more experien...