Boycott South Africa until SARU put house in order | Colin Boag

For me the result of the Lions Test series was irrelevant, as the focus in the coming months has to be on the damage done to rugby by Rassie Erasmus, and the SARU. A bit of niggle is good for the game, but this went far beyond that.

Premiership fans with long memories will recall that back in 2004 Sale Sharks and Leicester Tigers fought out a 3-3 draw on a miserable evening at Edgeley Park. The Second Test between the Lions and the Boks, wasn’t quite on that level, but not far off !

The Lions are supposedly the pinnacle of rugby, but players that we know are great because we see them ever...