Something’s brewing for Jamie George and Elliot Daly

ENGLAND stars Jamie George and Elliot Daly have become the go-to guys for their barista service in the Lions camp.

The pair have kept the England camp fuelled up on coffee for the last three or four years and have now taken over the job in South Africa.

Exeter Chiefs No.8 Sam Simmonds admits he has been impressed with the duo’s coffee-making skills in the team room almost on demand.

“The energy those boys have got is amazing,” said Simmonds.

“They are always there to make you coffees just to get you going for the day; that’s what you need.

“I appreciate those guys. They haven’t got the m...