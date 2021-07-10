Clash of the gladiators thrills the World Cup

Brendan Gallagher delves into some of rugby’s most enduring images, their story and why they are still so impactful

What’s happening here?It’s August 9, 2014 and England are playing Canada in a pool game at the Women’s Rugby World Cup at France’s National Rugby centre in Marcoussis. England centre Emily Scarratt, one of their talismanic players, is blasting her way upfield but fleet-footed Canada wing Megali Harvey has chased her down to make an important tackle. A feisty game ended with England, one of the favourites to win the tournament, being held...