This settled Ireland side are my favourites to win | Jeremy Guscott

THE advantage that Wales have going into today’s game against Ireland is that they are playing at the Principality Stadium, where they know the beautiful pitch better than the visitors, and also are more familiar with playing under a closed roof.

What is the same for both sides is the mouth-watering prospect of playing rugby which is unaffected by the weather conditions, with no one having to adapt to a strong wind or heavy rain.

However, as strange as playing international rugby must be in Covid conditions, it will be stranger still for Ireland - so in terms of being settled, it will be ...