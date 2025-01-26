France Six Nations Preview – Antoine Dupont and Romain Ntamack to take centre stage

Six Nations 2025

James Harrington says it is time for Fabien Galthie to prove all his changes have been worth it

France head coach Fabien Galthie has several problems heading into his sixth Six Nations – some of them are of his own making.

The Great Player Clearout at the start of his mandate before the 2020 tournament, when he cast a number of then-big French rugby beasts into the international retirement void whether they were ready to go or not, was a definite break with the past that meant no one was really listening when he set out his stall. But it’s ancient history now.

To be fair, w...