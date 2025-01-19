Steve Borthwick: It’s time to put our foot down

By Adam Hathaway

Steve Borthwick insists he has come up with a solution to England’s problem in closing out matches – be even quicker out of the blocks in the upcoming Six Nations.

Borthwick has also revealed he has studied the coaching techniques of Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou as his side aim to earn their spurs in the tournament.

And the national head coach has also admitted he has addressed the elephant in the room with the squad regarding British & Irish Lions selection this summer.

Borthwick was frustrated in 2024 when he watched his side throw away winning positions against...