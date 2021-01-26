Sam Underhill out of the whole Six Nations for England

England flanker Sam Underhill is expected to play no part in the 2021 Six Nations, after he was withdrawn from the squad due to a hip injury.

The Bath forward has been replaced in the England squad by ‘shadow’ player Jack Willis, ahead of the team’s first training session at St George’s Park on Wednesday.

It is yet another setback for head coach Eddie Jones, who had Joe Launchbury and Joe Marler withdraw from the squad for the entirety of the Six Nations before the Underhill news.

Willis has joined Bath lock Charlie Ewels and Wasps prop Tom West in being promoted from the ‘shadow squad’ into England’s 28-man senior team.

Should Jones persist with Tom Curry at No.8 in his team selection, reigning RPA players’ player of the year Willis will compete with Ben Earl and Mark Wilson for the job on the openside flank vacated by Underhill.

Minus Willis, Ewels and West from the original 12-team shadow squad, Jones has called up Lewis Ludlam, David Ribbans and Alec Hepburn.

As members of the shadow squad, all will be subject to Covid-19 screening and ready to step in to the England camp should opportunity come their way.

Jones will name his team next week to face Scotland, as England kick off their Six Nations campaign with a duel for the Calcutta Cup at Twickenham on February 6.

“Maybe we haven’t played as well as we could have – and we want to play better,” Jones told the BBC’s Rugby Union Weekly podcast of his tactical blueprint for the tournament and beyond.

“Our goal in the Six Nations is to play better rugby. It doesn’t matter how many times you kick the ball, it’s the quality of rugby you play.

“I tried to explain to the media why we were playing like we did and people had judgment on it, which is great because the more people who talk about rugby the better it is. We love it, we love people talking about different styles.

“We don’t say, ‘we are going to play like this’. We want to play good, effective rugby. And effective rugby is getting the ball to the other end of the field and scoring points. That is the currency we play by.

“If we can do it by running and passing and being attractive, then we want to do that. If we can do it by kicking, we will do it that way.

“So we are always looking to adapt and evolve our game. And the game you play is dependent on the opposition and the referee.”