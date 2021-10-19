Is This the End for the Vunipolas In an England Shirt?

Eddie Jones has swung the axe in controversial fashion ahead of England’s Autumn Series games against South Africa, Australia and Tonga.

George Ford and Jamie George have been given the boot from the 34-man squad, but perhaps most eye-catching of all is the dropping of Billy and Mako Vunipola from the international team.

The brothers have been in sensational form in the Premiership, particularly in Saracens’ ten-try demolition of Bath in October.

51 | Again, worth a mention of just how good @Mako_Vunipola and @J_George2 have been in that 51 minutes. Class. 🔵⚪️ 7 🔴 45 — Saracens Rugby Club (@Saracens) October 17, 2021

But those domestic showings have not been enough to convince Jones, who has named a transitional squad for the games in November. He is looking to rebuild after England’s dismal Six Nations campaign, and will take the chance to look at new blood ahead of a pivotal winter.

So far has England’s stock fallen that they are now second favourites in the rugby betting odds for the 2022 Six Nations behind France, and the Vunipolas have been deemed unneeded as the head coach seeks to find a new formula for his forward division.

Jones has assured those that have lost their places that the door for a recall remains ‘ajar’, but neither Vunipola has quite hit the heights that they reached in the head coach’s early days at the helm – they have now paid the price as the Aussie shows he has no place for undeserved loyalty in his plans.

Forward Thinking

The question that pundits will now be asking is simple: is there really a better number eight for England than Billy Vunipola? And has Mako Vunipola been the sacrificial lamb in a poorly-performing front row?

There will be those that are excited at the prospect of seeing either Alex Dombrandt or Sam Simmonds at number eight, but to jettison a campaigner as experienced as Vunipola – with the Six Nations campaign approaching fast – could yet be a decision that comes back to haunt Jones.

Eddie Jones backs new No 10 Marcus Smith after ditching England’s old guard George Ford and Billy Vunipola | @FoyChris https://t.co/VfXXWqRbf6 — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) October 19, 2021

Ellis Genge has presumably cemented his play as the starting loosehead prop, but Vunipola’s power off the bench would surely be a welcome addition – of course, this is an area that England are well-stocked with Joe Marler another excellent exponent of the position.

One of the complications with Billy’s situation is that he is rumoured to be eyeing a move overseas, with Clermont and Bordeaux rumoured to be interested in his services. Should he head for pastures new when his Sarries contract runs out in the summer, it will be increasingly difficult for him to convince Jones of his worth compared to those plying their trade in the Premiership.

It’s also known that Jones wants to bring in fresh blood with one eye on the World Cup in 2023. The coach is on record stating as such – “we’re looking to produce a younger squad to get ready for the World Cup,” he said when revealing the Autumn Nations squad – and while the Vunipolas are hardly elder statesmen of the game at 28 and 30, they perhaps don’t fit the profile of a player to lead England into the tournament in France.

Time can do funny things to the perception of coaches and pundits, and within a few weeks there may just be a clamour to bring the Vunipolas back into the fold – especially if England start the autumn games sluggishly.

But if things go according to plan, then we may have seen the last of Billy and Mako Vunipola in an England jersey.