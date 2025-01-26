Lions……………..22 Bulls ……………..37

BULLS held offa spirited Lions side to claim bragging rights at Ellis Park.

The Bulls opened the scoring with a Boeta Chamberlain penalty before David Kriel scored their first try.

Sam Francis slotted a penalty in reply and the Lions struck again as Henco van Wyk touched down.

The Bulls struck a significant blow just before the hour mark when big lock Cobus Wiese stretched over but the Lions weren’t done yet, hitting back with their second via Etienne Oosthuizen.

However, late tries from Marcell Coetzee and Akker van der Merwe sealed the Bulls victory.

TEAMS

