Dan’s the man as Raiders snatch it

By ANDREA HARRIS

Guernsey................. 17 Henley...................... 16DANIEL Rice was the Guernsey hero as his last-minute penalty sealed a dramatic win over Henley Hawks.The home side trailed 16-14 after James Love’s third penalty for the Hawks, but Rice held his nerve.Both sides came out firing and, after a quick break from Antony Armstrong, an unfortunate knock-on saw Henley’s Love open the scoring with a penalty.The Raiders spent some time camped on the Henley try-line, but it was to no avail. After the ball made it down to the other end of the pitch and a...