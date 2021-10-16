Dan’s the man as Raiders snatch it

By ANDREA HARRIS
Guernsey................. 17 Henley...................... 16DANIEL Rice was the Guernsey hero as his last-minute penalty sealed a dramatic win over Henley Hawks.The home side trailed 16-14 after James Love’s third penalty for the Hawks, but Rice held his nerve.Both sides came out firing and, after a quick break from Antony Armstrong, an unfortunate knock-on saw Henley’s Love open the scoring with a penalty.The Raiders spent some time camped on the Henley try-line, but it was to no avail. After the ball made it down to the other end of the pitch and a...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login