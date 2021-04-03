Battling Chiefs show champion pedigree

By MIKE SINCLAIR
Exeter ................47ptsTries: Hill 14, 26, O’Flaherty 28, Devoto 38, Ewers 50, Penalty 62, Woodburn 76Conversions: J Simmonds 26, 28, 38, 50, H Skinner 76Lyon ....................25ptsTries: Couillad 5, Mignot 8, Cretin 80 Conversions: Wisniewski 5, 8Penalties: Wisniewski 17, 33HOLDERS Exeter showed the maturity and mentality of champions as they overturned a 14-0 deficit to secure a home quarter-final against four-times winners Leinster next weekend.But, after watching his side hit back to score seven tries, Chiefs director of rugby Rob Baxter sai...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login