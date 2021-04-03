Battling Chiefs show champion pedigree

By MIKE SINCLAIR

Exeter ................47ptsTries: Hill 14, 26, O’Flaherty 28, Devoto 38, Ewers 50, Penalty 62, Woodburn 76Conversions: J Simmonds 26, 28, 38, 50, H Skinner 76Lyon ....................25ptsTries: Couillad 5, Mignot 8, Cretin 80 Conversions: Wisniewski 5, 8Penalties: Wisniewski 17, 33HOLDERS Exeter showed the maturity and mentality of champions as they overturned a 14-0 deficit to secure a home quarter-final against four-times winners Leinster next weekend.But, after watching his side hit back to score seven tries, Chiefs director of rugby Rob Baxter sai...