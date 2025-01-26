Rob Baxter on a high as Exeter Chiefs get in groove

By Mark Stevens

It’s taken a while, but Exeter have finally found their spark, turning a season of frustration and underperformance into one brimming with hope and renewed purpose.

After months of inconsistency, Rob Baxter’s side rediscovered their rhythm at just the right time against auld adversaries Saracens at Sandy Park.

Spurred on by a raucous home support, Chiefs delivered some prime ‘Devon Beef ’ to Mark McCall’s visitors, who struggled to contain the rampaging home beasts in the final quarter.

Tries from Jack In-nard, Will Rigg, Tom Wyatt, Ethan Roots and Dan Frost were the highlig...