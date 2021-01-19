Wasps’ Ben Vellacott ready to relocate to Scotland?

EDINBURGH are speaking to Wasps scrum-half Ben Vellacott about switching to the Scottish capital when his Wasps contract runs out next summer.

Vellacott’s Wasps career has struggled to take off after he suffered a knee ligament injury shortly after moving from Gloucester.

The 25-year-old product of Exeter Chiefs academy is a former Scotland U20 international after qualifying through his mother.

Vellacott has fallen behind Will Porter and Sam Wolstenholme in Wasps’ pecking order despite making a full recovery and is expected to leave the club this summer.

None