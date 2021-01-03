Wasps head coach Lee Blackett
Wasps 34-5 Exeter: Physicality was shock for Chiefs says Blackett

A POWERFUL second-half performance swept Wasps to victory over champions Exeter at a wet Ricoh Arena.
Four tries after the break helped Wasps inflict Exeter’s first defeat from five games in the new Premiership season. It also gained a little revenge for that Twickenham defeat in the delayed 2019-20 final. This time Exeter chose to leave most of their internationals at home and Wasps capitalised to post a win by five tries to one.
It was almost a replicate of when Exeter last travelled to Coventry when another under-strength team collapsed to a 46-6 defeat after the delayed season had restar...

