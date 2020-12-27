Premiership

Furious Lam spurs his Bears into the mood

on

By GARY FITZGERALD

Momentum: Dan Thomas scores Bristol’s first try despite the efforts of Marcus Smith
PICTURES: Getty Images

Doubling up: Quins’ Louis Lynagh is tackled by Max Malins and Ioan Lloyd

PAT LAM’S half-time dressing room tirade worked as Bristol picked up a bonus point win and finished the year second in the table behind Exeter.
Lam, whose side trailed 9-0 at one stage, saw them eventually turn it on and pick up a bonus point win. He said: “Fortunately we had 40 minutes to turn it around, play good rugby, change the minds...

