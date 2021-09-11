Hooker Riley makes his case for more game time with Quins

By JOHN FALLON

Leinster ............40pts Harlequins........21ptsTalent: Sam RileyPROMISING hooker Sam Riley is hoping he can build on scoring his first try for Quins and get plenty of game-time in the Gallagher Premiership this season.Riley took his superb form for England U20s into Friday night’s final pre-season warm-up game against Leinster at the Aviva Stadium in a battle of the champions.PRO14 title holders Leinster, with Johnny Sexton back for his first game since a head injury in April, prevailed against the Gallagher Premiership champions in a good workout for both...