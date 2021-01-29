Hold the smiles Eddie, give us Grand Slam joy instead

WE have heard the Eddie Jones mantras about wanting England to be the greatest team in the world, as well as about putting a smile on the faces of rugby fans during the pandemic, and beyond.

They are laudable ambitions – but what the England head coach appears to have overlooked is that what most Red Rose fans would settle for first is a Six Nations Grand Slam, in which they show the hard-edged consistency required to win all their matches. That is the yardstick by which great sides in the northern hemisphere are judged, and so far Jones’ England teams have hit that peak once in the five yea...