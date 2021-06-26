High ball doubt may cost Stuart Hogg Lions slot | Nick Cain

STUART Hogg’s high points this season in leading Scotland to away victories over France and England in the Six Nations, as well as his two blistering tries against Wales, reaffirmed him as one of the great attacking talents.

It assured not just his selection in the 2021 Lions squad, but saw the Scottish captain installed as favourite to be the starting Test full-back in South Africa. But three months is a long time in elite sport and Hogg’s ambitions have been knocked sideways following Exeter boss Rob Baxter’s decision to replace him by picking Jack Nowell as the starting 15 for the Prem...