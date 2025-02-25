Rugby betting brings an extra excitement to every match, from international tournaments to local league clashes.

But if you’re restricted by GamStop’s self-exclusion, finding the right betting platform can be challenging. Fortunately, several top-tier rugby betting sites operate outside GamStop, allowing you to place wagers without restrictions.

In 2025, just as there are numerous UK casinos not on GamStop, it is the same for Rugby betting sites not on GamStop, making it difficult to choose the right one. These platforms offer competitive odds, a wide range of rugby markets, secure transactions, and a seamless betting experience.

10 Best Rugby Betting Sites Not On GamStop in 2025

We’ve put together a list of the best rugby betting sites not on GamStop in 2025. These platforms provide great odds, extensive rugby markets, secure payment options, and a smooth betting experience.

BetOnlinex

BetOnlinex has quickly gained a reputation as one of the best rugby betting sites not on GamStop. It provides a broad array of rugby markets, from popular competitions like the Premiership and Top 14 to lesser-known tournaments. The odds here are consistently competitive, making it a favourite among experienced bettors.

Why BetOnlinex?

Strong customer service team available 24/7.

Variety of payment options including cryptocurrency.

Regular promotions and bonuses tailored for rugby bettors.

BetUS

BetUS is a well-established name in the online betting world. Known for its extensive rugby coverage, BetUS allows you to bet on both union and league games. The site offers a sleek interface and an easy-to-navigate sportsbook, ensuring a smooth betting experience. It also offers some of the best casinos online experience in the industry.

Why BetUS?

Great bonus offers for new players.

A broad selection of rugby markets from global tournaments to niche events.

Trusted and secure platform with a solid reputation in the industry.

Sportsbetting.ag

This platform is known for its vast rugby selection and competitive odds. Sportsbetting.ag covers all the major rugby leagues and tournaments, with a special focus on live betting, which allows you to place bets during live matches for an added rush.

Why Sportsbetting.ag?

Live betting options for real-time action.

Strong mobile platform for on-the-go betting.

Excellent customer support with fast response times.

XBet

XBet offers a seamless betting experience, particularly for rugby enthusiasts. Whether you prefer to bet on the Rugby World Cup or domestic leagues, XBet provides a comprehensive range of options. The site is user-friendly, ensuring bettors can easily navigate through various rugby markets.

Why XBet?

Mobile-optimized for on-the-go betting.

Offers quick deposits and withdrawals.

Consistently competitive rugby odds.

Bovada

Bovada is another standout site for rugby betting outside the restrictions of GamStop. It covers a wide variety of rugby events and provides solid betting opportunities for both casual punters and serious bettors. Bovada’s sportsbook is intuitive, with clear odds and easy access to markets.

Why Bovada?

Fast payouts and secure transactions.

Great for both rugby union and rugby league betting.

Excellent bonus promotions for rugby fans.

BetNow

BetNow caters to rugby bettors who are looking for a well-rounded, dependable platform. The site offers plenty of rugby options, including matches from the Southern Hemisphere and Northern Hemisphere. BetNow’s focus on ease of use and customer service sets it apart.

Why BetNow?

Outstanding customer support with 24/7 service.

Bet on major tournaments like Super Rugby and the Six Nations.

Reliable and secure payment options.

MyBookie

MyBookie is well-regarded in the betting community for offering a range of betting markets, including extensive coverage of rugby events. The site is clean and simple, with quick deposits and withdrawals. MyBookie also provides a variety of bonuses that appeal to rugby fans.

Why MyBookie?

Simple interface that makes betting easy.

Quick payouts and excellent customer service.

Competitive odds, particularly for major rugby matches.

Bookmaker.eu

Bookmaker.eu has earned its place among the top rugby betting sites by offering one of the most comprehensive selections of rugby markets. Whether you’re interested in betting on league or international rugby, this site delivers top-quality odds and great coverage.

Why Bookmaker.eu?

Specializes in offering competitive odds.

A wide selection of betting markets for rugby events.

Secure, reliable platform for online betting.

GTBets

GTBets is an excellent choice for rugby bettors looking for a variety of markets and decent odds. The site is particularly good for those who enjoy betting on US rugby leagues as well as international tournaments. It also offers live betting, giving punters the ability to bet in real-time.

Why GTBets?

Live betting options available.

Fantastic for US rugby and international events.

Efficient payment processing with multiple methods.

EliteBet

EliteBet is a new contender in the rugby betting world but quickly rising through the ranks. It offers great odds, a wide variety of rugby tournaments, and user-friendly features that make it a solid option for rugby betting. The website is simple, with easy navigation to your preferred rugby events.

Why EliteBet?

Excellent odds and competitive pricing for rugby events.

Friendly customer support team.

Focuses on providing a great user experience for rugby bettors.

How to Choose the Right Rugby Betting Site for You

Choosing the right betting site can significantly impact your rugby betting experience. Here’s how to make sure you’re selecting the right platform:

Research Site Reputation

You need to trust the site you’re betting on. Always check for proper licensing and regulations to ensure the site is legitimate. Reading reviews and ratings from other users can provide valuable insights into the site’s reliability and overall reputation.

Consider Betting Markets and Odds

Look for sites that cover a wide range of rugby markets—whether it’s domestic leagues, international competitions, or niche tournaments. Compare the odds offered across different sites to ensure you’re getting the best value for your bets.

Examine Customer Service

A good betting site should offer excellent customer support. Ensure that there are multiple ways to contact customer service, including email, live chat, or telephone, and verify that responses are timely and helpful.

Mobile Compatibility

Many bettors prefer placing wagers on the go. Therefore, it’s essential to choose a betting site that has a fully responsive and easy-to-use mobile platform, whether through an app or mobile-optimized website.

Conclusion

Betting on rugby can be a wonderful experience, and with these top 10 rugby betting sites not on GamStop, you can enjoy your favourite sport without restrictions. If you’re placing a casual bet on the Six Nations or diving into live betting during a high-stakes match, these sites ensure a seamless and enjoyable betting experience.Choose the site that best meets your needs, sign up, and get ready to enjoy rugby betting in 2025 like never before.