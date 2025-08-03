Connect with us

Letters

Include Champ clubs

THE Prem Cup will not be anywhere near as exciting this year without the Champ clubs involved. I find it hard to fathom why the top two tiers in this country cannot work together.
Seeing the same teams play against each a few more times a season, minus their internationals, doesn’t fill me with enthusiasm.
Yes, England are finally on an upward curve, but if the game in this country is to truly thrive ALL clubs need to unite to grow the sport. For me, that means having an exciting cup competition to complement league action like the FA Cup does in football.
I would include Nat...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics
Click to comment
 

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Rugby Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

The Rugby Paper

Stadium Solutions

Arg v SA

Collinson Tensile

Taurus TapeLifting Giants

One Year To Go

Stadium Solutions

The best betting sites

Globusbet

£10 MINIMUM DEPOSIT CASINOSonline-casinos-nz-banner

Betzillion UKGGBet

free bets

More in Letters