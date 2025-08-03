Include Champ clubs

Letters
Lions must stick to the same rota
I’M against the idea of the Lions touring France, as seems to be being...
Well done, Andrea!
THE cuckoos have left, the swallows are leaving but last Saturday, just after 1300...
Agustin Pichot passed on Grizz’s kindness to my son Dan McFarland
Brendan Gallagher’s piece regarding Grizz Wylie (March 30) told of Grizz’s support and kindness...
Modern day warriors deserve far better
IT IS high time rugby union realised ignoring the past is the preserve of...