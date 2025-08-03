Lions must stick to the same rota

I’M against the idea of the Lions touring France, as seems to be being debated in some quarters. Since the first Lions tour took place in 1888, it has been widely accepted that they only tour in the southern hemisphere and this has been rotated between Australia, NZ and South Africa for full tours in each nation since 1989.

If Australia were to miss out on a Lions tour in 2037, it could have a very negative effect on the finances and popularity of the game down under. If it ain’t broke don’t fix it is my view.

I’m not opposed to a one-off away game in Pari...