End the Premiership’s ‘stranglehold’

IT IS a mistake to assume former World Rugby chairman and now interim RFU chairman Sir Bill Beaumont’s successful campaign preventing the sacking of Rugby Football Union CEO Bill Sweeney will end the crisis facing English rugby.

The grassroots rebellion staged by clubs was decisively defeated at the March 27 Special General Meeting with a 406-206 vote backing Sweeney. But any notion the RFU is being well run was starkly contradicted by a second motion to “expedite governance reforms” and hand more more to the community game backed overwhelmingly by 554 to 127 vote...