‘Basketball’ rugby will drive me away

FOLLOWING on from the excellent journalism of your regular panel of journalists and their plea for a “decent competitive game”, I went to see England U19s v Japan U19s at Cambridge RUFC a couple of weeks ago. The result? 52 - 47 to England, when England were (I think) 17 points to the good after five minutes.

I congratulate World Rugby on their ambition to get “fast flowing, try scoring rugby” to come to our small provincial town, and I condemn them for encouraging this total bore fest of a game.

There was some admirable skill displayed by both sides in at...