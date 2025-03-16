White-line fever leaves England with nowhere to go

THE England U20s class of 2025 learned a valuable lesson when their repeat age group Six Nations title hopes were wiped out by a Welsh side which not only played with more passion and urgency, but also more precision, in a shock 23-13 win at Cardiff Arms Park on Friday night.

Despite a talented England outfit going into the final round unbeaten, one of their repeat flaws throughout the tournament was profligate finishing. They created multiple chances but were too haphazard in execution, with white-line fever, and blinkered carriers not linking with support runners, spiking their guns...