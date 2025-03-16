Not smart enough

ONCE again another weekend of tries, calls for “forward passes”... knock ons anyone? The authorities mention they have “smart balls”, yet they can only tell us how high it is, how far it goes, how long it is in the air.

It would be better if the TMO (very busy and intrusive in my view), could be told if the pass is forward, the ball is knocked on, or if it is a try! Scotland at Twickenham are still trying to work that one out!

Or would this be too close to the truth? I wait with baited breathe!

Peter Hansford

