Just what was Itoje saying to the ref?

I COMPLETELY agre with Michael Reay (letters last week) that we didn’t deserve victory against Scotland.

I am English through and through but also believe in fair play. TV replays showed that Finn Russell put the kicking tee in exactly the right spot, but was told to move it much nearer the touchline by the referee.

There was also a third person in the picture on the touchline at the time talking to the referee before the conversion attempt – the England captain. I have long been a big supporter of Maro Itoje, since he captained the U20s to championship victory some yea...