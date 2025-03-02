DREAM TEAM

DAN PULLINGER, THE LONG-SERVING PLYMOUTH ALBION AND FORMER EXETER AND ENGLAND COUNTIES PROP, WHO IS CELEBRATING A TESTIMONIAL THIS YEAR, CHOOSES THE BEST XV HE HAS PLAYED WITH OR AGAINST...

1. Ellis Genge – A devastating ball carrying force in the front row. He’s been the same since we were kids, an absolute beast. Deserves every bit of recognition he’s earnt over the years.

2. Tom Cowan-Dickie – The best scrummaging hooker I’ve had the pleasure of playing alongside. A proper tough bloke, you’d want him with not against you. Taught me a lot i...