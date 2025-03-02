JILL Douglas looked very upset about refereeing decisions last Saturday, especially Tommy Freeman’s try, and so did Jamie Roberts but the referee clearly saw something for a mini-second that cameras didn’t. Respect the referee!

On top of that they missed dangerous play by Pierre Schoeman and a forward pass in Scotland’s first try.

Roberts is a doctor but failed to refer to the head hit on Freeman that may have momentarily concussed him. Schoeman struck Freeman’s head with some force undermining his momentum as he went to ground the ball. His shoulder struc...