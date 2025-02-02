MICHAEL VAN VUUREN, THE FORMER JUNIOR SPRINGBOK, CHEETAHS, STADE FRANCAIS, KINGS, LEICESTER, BATH, LONDON SCOTTISH, LONDON IRISH, NORTHAMPTON, BEDFORD, AMPTHILL, EALING, WASPS, LIONS & NEWCASTLE HOOKER, PICKS THE BEST XV HE’S PLAYED WITH OR AGAINST...

1. Beno Obano – Hardest worker in the room. Powerful in the collision and fights really hard in the scrum. His mindset is his most powerful weapon.

2. Tom Dunn – I’m told I can’t pick two players so I’d give Dunnie the first half and Harry Thacker the second. Dunnie&#x...