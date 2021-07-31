De Jager turned game back South Africa’s way

DANIEL GALLAN VERDICT

Brains and brawn: Lood de JagerThere is a scene in the movie Braveheart where King Edward ‘Longshanks’ orders English archers to rain down arrows on the fighting men at the Battle of Falkirk. “I beg pardon Sire, won’t we hit our own troops,” his deputy asks. “Yes, but we’ll hit theirs as well,” came the tyrant’s response.There were multiple periods during the second Test between South Africa and the British & Irish Lions where I was reminded of this bloody scene. During the first half there we...