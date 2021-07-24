This Springbok scrum was a pale imitation of itself

DANIEL GALLAN VERDICT

Destroyer: Pieter-Steph du ToitThe Springboks have tasted defeat before. Despite a widespread perception among many fans and pundits, the indomitability of the men in green is a fallacy.But not all defeats are equal. This 22-17 reverse to the Lions will sting more than most because Warren Gatland beat the Boks at their own game.Compounding matters will be the realisation that this strategy is a near replica of the one that brought them success in the World Cup two years ago only compounds the challenge now facing Jacques Nienaber.The Springboks were out muscl...