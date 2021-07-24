This Springbok scrum was a pale imitation of itself

DANIEL GALLAN VERDICT
Destroyer: Pieter-Steph du ToitThe Springboks have tasted defeat before. Despite a widespread perception among many fans and pundits, the indomitability of the men in green is a fallacy.But not all defeats are equal. This 22-17 reverse to the Lions will sting more than most because Warren Gatland beat the Boks at their own game.Compounding matters will be the realisation that this strategy is a near replica of the one that brought them success in the World Cup two years ago only compounds the challenge now facing Jacques Nienaber.The Springboks were out muscl...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login