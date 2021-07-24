2021-2022 NATIONAL 2 NORTH FIXTURES

Round 1 - Sat 4 SepStourbridge v Sheffield TigersHull v LuctoniansChester v Hull IoniansTynedale v FyldeLoughborough S v BlaydonHuddersfield v BournvilleHarrogate v Sedgley ParkRotherham v WharfedaleRound 2 - Sat 11 SepStourbridge v HullSedgley Park v RotherhamBournville v HarrogateBlaydon v HuddersfieldFylde v Loughborough SHull Ionians v TynedaleLuctonians v ChesterSheffield Tigers v WharfedaleRound 3 - Sat 18 SepHull v Sheffield TigersChester v StourbridgeTynedale v LuctoniansLoughborough S v Hull IoniansHuddersfield v FyldeHarrogate v BlaydonRotherham v BournvilleWharfedale v...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login