Wolfpack landlords say Cheers to Sarries

Paul Rees talks to two former stars who have found success after retiring...with a little help

Life after rugby for Alistair Hargreaves and Chris Wyles involves a few beers. Some two million of them after the former Saracens players started brewing their own and their Wolfpack business, like the club they played for, tasted success.Saracens, who will be back in the Premiership next season after serving a year’s penance in the Championship for breaching salary cap regulations, were widely castigated for flouting rules, but lost in the indignation was the club’s longhe...