Lions will need to stage their own full-on scrum sessions

BRENDAN GALLAGHER VERDICT

Possible bolter: Chris HarrisLIONS trips to South Africa are glorious in so many ways but one or two myths emerge that need correcting.Although the Test matches are without fail thunderous, epic and often historic – as good as this sport or ours can produce – the provincial games can be big letdowns and much less competitive than you might imagine or want.Yesterday’s 56-14 stroll against the Sigma Lions at Ellis Park –and surely an empty floodlit Ellis Park is the most forlorn sporting sight of this entire Pandemic nightmare &ndash...